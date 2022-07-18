German census in jeopardy due to ‘significant’ software problems

IT is unclear whether a nationwide census being carried out in Germany can be completed as scheduled due to major software problems.

This is according to a letter from representatives of cities and districts to the central government in Berlin.

The software used to collect much of the data was showing significant performance problems and it was possible that this would “jeopardise the timely completion of the 2022 census.

This was according to the letter to Markus Richter, the Interior Ministry official responsible for digitisation.

The letter, seen by dpa on Monday, also expressed concern that the results of the census would also be affected and distorted.

More than 30 million people are supposed to give information nationwide over the course of three months as part of the 2022 census, the first in 11 years.

A sample of 10.2 million randomly selected people would be asked to give information including their names, gender, marital status and nationality.

In addition, all 23 million owners or administrators of residential property would be asked to provide information about their apartments and residential buildings.

Only some of the questions were answered in short personal interviews, while most of them were meant to be answered online.

The census took place every 10 years, but the date was postponed because of the Coronavirus pandemic. (dpa/NAN)

