German family’s Dutch canoe trip ends in tragedy

A woman died and a 7-year-old girl were hospitalized following a German family of four’s tragic canoeing accident in the Netherlands.

One man was found dead, presumably the father, while a second child remained unaccounted for and believed to have drowned, police said on Friday.

The body of the dead man was recovered from the waters of German family’s Dutch late on Thursday.

The search for the five-year-old daughter continues, the emergency services said.

The family had been enjoying a day out on Lake Veluwe, about 75 kilometres north-east of Amsterdam when their canoe capsised for reasons that remain unclear.

This is according to the Omroep Flevoland radio station.

Police were called out at around 3 p.m. (1300 GMT) following a report that a child was in the water.

Officers do not rule out the possibility that a faster boat caused the light canoe to sway and then capsize.

Emergency services discovered the seven-year-old girl clinging to a buoy, before discovering her mother in the water.

Efforts by rescue workers to revive the woman were unsuccessful, according to police.

The empty canoe was found on a small island nearby. The police did not identify the victims. (dpa/NAN)

C.E