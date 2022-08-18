Germany’s constitutional court confirms mandatory measles vaccination

GERMANY’S constitutional court has confirmed a measles vaccine mandate for some parts of the population.

This means that the measles vaccination requirement introduced around two and a half years ago, including for children in daycare, remains in force.

The Federal Constitutional Court rejected several suits from affected families, the judges in Karlsruhe announced on Thursday.

The encroachments on fundamental rights are not insignificant, the judges ruled, but are currently reasonable.

“Without violating constitutional law, the legislature has given priority to the protection of people at risk of measles infection over the interests of the complaining children and parents.’’

Compulsory vaccination rules aim to help eradicate measles altogether one day.

Meanwhile, experts assume that the highly contagious virus can be eliminated if at least 95 per cent of the population has been vaccinated across the board.

That target has not yet been achieved.

The focus is primarily on community facilities such as day-care centres and schools.

Since March 1, 2020, day-care centres have only been allowed to admit children from the age of one if they are vaccinated or have already had the measles.

However, the same rules apply to child minders.

Parents of children who are already in day care are to submit proof they had received the jab.

No child is excluded from school because of compulsory education, but parents can be fined up to 2,500 Euros ($2,540). (dpa/NAN)

KN