Ghanaian president initiates national dialogue on economic growth

Tue, Mar 4, 2025
By editor
2 MIN READ

Politics

GHANAIAN President John Dramani Mahama has launched a national economic dialogue to navigate the country’s economic growth path.

Addressing  participants in Accra, Ghana’s capital, Mahama stressed the importance of the meeting that would seek solutions to Ghana’s recurring economic challenges.

He said that formulated strategies to put the country back on a sustainable growth path would be addressed.

“We are gathered here to reclaim our country’s economic strength to make us a beacon of progress on the African continent, not only a beacon of democracy but a beacon of economic prosperity,’’ he said.

The president underlined the crucial role of governance reforms to improve transparency and accountability, urging collective responsibility in rebuilding the economy.

“I vow to do everything in my power to steer this nation toward a brighter and more prosperous future,’’ he said.

Mahama also called for proposals on structural reforms that would address needs of the private sector to make it the real engine of growth to create jobs for the sprawling youthful population.

“The road to economic recovery will be challenging, but we must not relent in our desire to rebuild the Ghana we all want.

“I am committed to ensuring that the lessons learned from this dialogue session will shift the decisions we make in the years ahead,’’ he added.

Under the theme of “Resetting Ghana: Building the Economy We Want Together’’ the two-day dialogue brought together government officials, business leaders, development partners, labour unions, and other actors.”

The West African exporter of cocoa, gold, and crude oil had been implementing economic reforms since May 2023.

This is backed by a three billion dollar loan from the International Monetary Fund to tackle multiple protracted economic challenges, including currency depreciation, high inflation, and ballooning public sector debts. (Xinhua/NAN

A.I

March 4, 2025

Tags: President John Dramani


Related Posts

INEC denies report on CVR, PVC resumption date

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has not yet announced a resumption date for the Continuous Voter Registration...

Read More
Rivers: Sacked LG Chairmen vow to take over councils

THE former Local Government (LG) Chairmen in Rivers who were sacked in 2015 under Gov. Nyesom Wike administration have vowed...

Read More
House extends deadline for submission of memoranda on State, LG creation

 THE House of Representatives, through its Committee on the Review of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999...

Read More

Most Read

AfricaBy editor2 MIN READ
PoliticsSaraki speaks on feud between Akpabio, Natasha Akpoti-UduaganBy editor2 MIN READ
PoliticsWhy I didn’t implement recommendations of 2014 National Conference – JonathanBy editor2 MIN READ
AdvertisementAMCON properties for saleBy editor2 MIN READ
OpinionRe — Biafra is Igbo plot to Colonise South South: North should not cry for us, Donald Ekpo replies Sagir RingimBy editor2 MIN READ

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Keep abreast of news and other developments from our website.

Latest Stories

Network International, Airtel advance their strategic rollout plan in key markets

TotalEnergies’ Sangster to headline Invest in African Energy Forum

ANSEC approves modern medical equipment for Ojukwu Varsity Teaching Hospital