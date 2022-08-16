Give corps members enabling environment to contribute to economy – Commission

THE Chairman, National Salaries Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC), Mr Ekpo Nta, has urged employers to give corps members enabling environment to contribute to the socio-economic development of the country.

Nta said this when the Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Muhammad Fadah, paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

A statement issued after the visit by the NYSC Director, Press and Public Relations, Mr Eddy Megwa, said that Nta decried the rate of corps members’ rejection by some employers in the country.

Nta also said that the greatest disservice to any corps member was rejection.

“I appeal to state governments to provide conducive orientation camps with modern facilities to train corps members deployed to their states on vocational skills that will make them employers of labour.

“For the 2023 budget, all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) should be required to state in their budget, what they are going to provide for NYSC so that it becomes statutory and the country can plan with that,” he said.

Nta also condemned the under-utilisation of corps members, adding that all employers of labour should adhere strictly to the posting policy of NYSC, which covered education, health and infrastructure.

He described NYSC as one of the institutions that had continuously helped in uniting the nation through the deployment of corps members to the nooks and crannies of the country.

Fadah thanked Nta and his team for assisting the scheme, especially in terms of the upward review of corps members’ monthly allowances.

He added that there was need for every stakeholder to nurture the youth very well and prepare them for higher responsibilities as good leaders.

He also promised a stronger collaboration between NYSC and the commission.

“The NYSC is a bridge between the youth and the larger society. We thank you most sincerely for what you have done,” he said.

Fadah also said that the NYSC Trust Fund bill had scaled through at the National Assembly but was awaiting presidential assent.

He said when approved, the fund would make business grants available to deserving corps members to start their vocational business in line with the skills they acquired during service. (NAN)

