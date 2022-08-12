Giwa charges LASTMA to bring back glory days￼

THE newly-appointed Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, has tasked officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to bring back the glory days of the agency for the good of all and sundry.

Giwa stated this, yesterday, during a roundtable meeting with heads of departments and directors of the agency held at the Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja.

The special adviser said that a lot of things have to come back and urged officers to brace up with the great ideas that would reposition and revitalise the traffic management authority.

He said: “I salute what you are doing, but we need to do more as an agency. We need to have a positive outlook and shun all previous negativism. If we change, a lot of things will also change. Governor Sanwo-Olu, as much as he loves us, wants us to make him proud. I need not remind you that transportation and traffic management is not only the first pillar of THEMES development agenda but topmost in the priority of Sanwo-Olu’s administration.”

-The Guardian

KN