GOC inaugurates projects in 103 Battalion

MAJ.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, has inaugurated two projects meant to improve service delivery in the 103 Battalion, Awkunanaw, Enugu.

The inaugurated projects were a guard house and a block of flats meant for officers’ quarters at the battalion’s barracks.

Inaugurating the projects on Thursday, Lagbaja said that the projects touched service delivery in the areas of security and welfare of the battalion’s personnel.

The GOC said that the projects were not only well executed, but well furnished with state-of-the-art facilities.

He enjoined the Commanding Officer (CO) to continue in this trajectory of development strides and urged officers that would occupy the flats to maintain it.

“The Nigerian Army leadership, under the directive of Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, is positively disposed to personnel welfare.

“The battalion and its personnel will definitely continue to get it fair share from this welfare trust of the COAS,” he said.

Lagbaja urged Nigerians, especially the barracks community, to continue to support Federal Government programmes and the leadership of the army to provide purposeful and result-oriented leadership.

“I want to specially thank the Commanding Officer as well as other officers and soldiers of the battalion that have supported in executing these projects.

“I must appreciate the Commanding Officer and personnel of the Battalion for living up to the mandate of internal security duties,” he said.

Earlier, the Commanding Officer of the Battalion, Lt.-Col. Victor Tagwoi, thanked the COAS and the GOC for the various support given to the battalion leading to its successes in carrying out its mandate.

Tagwoi also praised the GOC for approving the construction of the projects, as well as thanked the officers and soldiers of the battalion for financial and labour assistance to complete the projects.

“We appreciate the GOC for obliging us the inauguration of these projects even as he is preparing for his redeployment to 1 Division, Kaduna.

“The battalion is assuring you that it will continue in all the innovative knowledge and practice we have learnt from you, he said.

The highlights of the event were a presentation of “Appreciation” plaque to the GOC by the Commanding Officer. (NAN)

A.I