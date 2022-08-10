Gombe govt warns against diversion of subsidised fertilisers

THE Gombe State Government on Wednesday warned stakeholders in the agriculture sector against diverting the state government’s subsidised fertilisers meant for farmers in the state.

Alhaji Alhassan Fawu, the Chairman Committee for the sales and distribution of fertiliser in Gombe State for 2022 Wet Season farming, gave the warning while inaugurating sales and distribution of the commodity in Gombe.

Fawu stated that anyone caught diverting the commodity would be treated as a saboteur to efforts of the state government at boosting food security.

He stated that the country was in dire need of food, hence the intervention by Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state to subsidise fertilisers for farmers to cultivate their crops.

He reiterated that the state government’s approved price for NPK 15-15-15 plus S remained N19, 000 as announced by Gov. Yahaya, hence any price above that would not be tolerated.

“The state government had sourced for fertilisers at a time the commodity was scarce and its prices were high just to support farmers.

“We commend Gov. Yahaya and we will ensure that we keep his directives of ensuring that grassroots farmers were sold the commodity to assist them cultivate more crops,” he said.

The committee chairman said his committee had commenced sales and distribution of over 7,200 bags of 50kg which he said would be taken to all the 114 wards in the state.

Also speaking at the event, Alhaji Aliyu Usman, the Gombe Local Government chairman, said a team had been set up comprising security agencies and other stakeholders to monitor the sales and distribution

“Anyone caught will be used as an example and we will be tough because the governor’s directive to ensure justice in the sales and distribution of the commodity and to avoid diversion must be adhered to.”

Usman said the state government had shown commitment to the plights of farmers in the state, hence any attempt to frustrate that process in Gombe Local Council and other councils would not be resisted.

He commended the governor for efforts geared toward ensuring availability and affordability of the commodity to boost food security and improve farmers’ income.

One of the beneficiaries, Haruna Suleiman, commended the state government for the subsidy, noting that the price of the commodity had become a challenge to farmers in the state.

“This quality of fertiliser being sold to us is almost N30, 000 in the market but here we are getting it for N19, 000 saving over N10, 000.

“This is really good for farmers who may not have enough money to farm,” he said. (NAN)

