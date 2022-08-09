Gov. AbdulRazaq condemns killing of FIRS Director

GOV. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has condemned the killing of Alhaji Muhammed Kudu, a Director of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), by some gunmen on Monday.

The deceased was said to have been killed along Lapai — Lambata road in Niger.

This is contained in a statement from the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ilorin.

Ajakaye quoted the governor as describing the death of the FIRS top official as unfortunate saying, ”the incident is one tragedy too many”.

“With total submission to the will of God, I send my heartfelt condolences to the people of Lafiagi Emirate, the Emir of Lafiagi, Alhaji Mohammed Kawu and the family of Kudu on this sad development.

”We are again renewing our calls on the security agencies to not spare any efforts to take out the daredevils who continue to terrorise and waste innocent lives under whatever guise.

“We pray to Allah to bring comfort to the family of Alhaji Kudu at this moment and always. We pray to Allah to grant us peace and security,” AbdulRazaq said. (NAN)

KN