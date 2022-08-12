Gov. AbdulRazaq congratulates Lateef Amolegbe at 69

GOV. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has congratulated senior citizen, Mr Lateef Amolegbe on his birthday anniversary.

AbdulRazaq described him as a great senior citizen with huge impacts on community development.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye in Ilorin on Friday, the governor said that Amolegbe, an indigene of Okeya-po in Irepodun local government area of the state, had continued to make huge positive impacts on his community.

“Mr Amolegbe is a rare breed. He is a bridge builder and a selfless man who puts the interest of our state above everything else.

“Generous and kind, Amolegbe is a man of the people. I join family, friends and associates to rejoice with him, while wishing him God’s continuous blessings, long life, and good health,” the governor said.

AbdulRazaq on behalf of the government appreciated the support of the statesman and for his statesmanlike roles on issues affecting Kwara residents in the diaspora and at home. (NAN)

