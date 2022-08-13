Gov. Mohammed empowers 1,000 youths in Bauchi State with N150m

BAUCHI State government distributed economic empowerment equipment worth N150 million to 1,000 youth and women in Warji and Ningi Local Government Areas of the state on Saturday.

Gov. Bala Mohammed kicked off the distribution in Warji Local Government Area.

He said the empowerment kits were provided through the Kaura Economic and Empowerment Programme of his administration.

He added that the programme had covered 80 per cent of the state having reached 14 of its 20 local government areas.

Mohammed said the programme was designed to boost economic activities to address unemployment and to alleviate poverty among the people, especially the vibrant youth and women.

“An average of N75 million in cash and kind had been distributed to selected beneficiaries in each of the local governments where the programme has so far been launched.

“The same gesture will be replicated here today in Warji and Ningi Local Government Areas,’’ Mohammed said.

He said that 500 beneficiaries would receive N50,000 each to enable them to set up businesses while youth and women leaders in each of the wards would get N100 000 and buses among others.

The governor reiterated government’s commitment to infrastructural development in education, healthcare, roads and security.

“We are building schools; we are providing other infrastructure, but we must fight poverty,’’ he said.

Earlier, Hajiya Sa’adatu Kirfi, Commissioner for Cooperatives, Small and Medium Enterprises, urged the beneficiaries to put the items given to them into judicious use with a high level of determination and dedication.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that items distributed in the two local government areas were 105 motorcycles, 41 grinding machines and 149 sewing machines.

Others were six buses, groundnut processing equipment, goats to encourage animal husbandry and cash gifts, among others. (NAN)

KN