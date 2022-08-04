Gov. Soludo assures of functional, affordable healthcare system

By Chukwudi Nwauba

ANAMBRA State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo says his mandate is to provide Anambra people with a robust, functional and affordable healthcare delivery system. ``We can only say what we will do because we don’t want to play politics with us as far as health is concerned. ``Our approach to health across the state is based on available data. it is unfortunate that about 70 per cent of care comes from the private sector and we are going to change this narrative as soon as possible.’’ Gov. Soludo gave the assurance at the Governor’s lodge Amawbia while receiving members of Rotary International, who were in the state to partner with the state in its health sector. Governor assured them that his administration is open for partnership that would benefit the public, informing them that since assuming office he has continued to engage International Communities for the interest of the public. ``So, we will do our best to make this partnership come true. You can see that my wife is so passionate about health especially when it comes to the health of women and children.’’ He maintained that his administration would ensure that all interventions from partners would be backed up with results, ``you can ask them, I don’t joke with data so we will use data to measure results’’. According to him, the visit would create the opportunity to discuss on issues that concern healthcare delivery in the state as well as on how to improve it. Commissioner for Health, Afam Obidike, while introducing the group informed the governor that the group's interest was to help the state on maternal mortality and family planning. ``We earlier went for need assessment in some hospitals across three local governments for them to have first-hand information." Prof. Peter Neuner, head, Rotarian Action Group, Austria, said that Rotary assists people, government around the world in areas like family planning, maternal mortality and malaria prevention and treatment. ``We went to some health facilities across the state and we are going to support the state; thank you for the warm reception that was accorded to us." The Southeast Rotary International Coordinator, Eric Igweshi thanked the governor for granting them audience and assured him of their support to improve healthcare across the state. In attendance during the visit include, the wife of the governor, Nonye Soludo, Chief of Staff, Ernest Ezeajughi and Afam Anaeme, Director Public Health/Diseases Control. Others are Uju Okoye, coordinator, Reproductive Health, Edith Nwachukwu, head, Planning, Research and Statistics and Chukwuma Agbodike, executive assistant to the Governor. The officer reports from Amawbia.

