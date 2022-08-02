Gov. Sule seeks confirmation of Grand Khadi

GOV. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has submitted the name of Khadi Bahago Abubakar-Agwai 11, to the state legislature for confirmation as Grand Khadi, Sharia Court of Appeal.

Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, announced this while reading the governor’s letter for the confirmation at plenary in Lafia on Monday.

The speaker however advised the nominee to submit 30 copies of his Curriculum Vitae ( CV) before the end of Monday (Aug. 1) and appear for screening on Aug. 2 at 10 a.m.

The governor’s letter read in part: “Request for Confirmation of Appointment of Grand Khadi, Sharia Court of Appeal, Nasarawa State.

“Pursuant to Section 271 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and the powers conferred on me as the Governor, to appoint the Grand Khadi, Sharia Court of Appeal of Nasarawa State.

“I, Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule, Governor of Nasarawa State, acting on the recommendation by the National Judicial Council, do hereby forward the nomination of Hon. Khadi Bahago Abubakar-Agwai 11 for consideration and confirmation of his appointment as the Grand Khadi, Sharia Court of Appeal of Nasarawa State.

“I look forward to your expeditious consideration.” (NAN)

KN