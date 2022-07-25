Gov Uzodinma donates N30 million to victims of attack

THE Governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma has donated the sum of N30 million to members of the Onion of Producers, Processors and Marketers Association, and cattle traders that lost their goods to hoodlums attacks in Imo state last year.

It would be recalled that two trucks of onion and cattle heading to Owerri were attacked by hoodlums who carted away all the onion and cattle in the trucks.

Presenting the money to the beneficiaries at the weekend, the National President of the Onion of Producers, Processors and Marketers Association, Aliyu Maitasamu Isa said the sum of N10 million and N20 million was released to their members and cattle traders respectively.

Isa recalled that after the attack they were invited by the Governor who apologized and pledged to compensate the traders.

“And he redeemed the pledge at a very critical time because some of them have been out of business since then. But they now have fresh air to breathe in and out. We thanked the Governor for fulfilling his promise; for serving humanity and for bringing peace to this country because there were different agitations at the time,” he said

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to reporters expressed gratitude to the governor, describing him as one of his kind in the country.

-Daily Trust

KN