Governor Soludo congratulates Muslims on commencement of Ramadan

GOVERNOR Charles Soludo has expressed sincere felicitations and best wishes to esteemed Muslim Faithful in Anambra State and across the country as they commence the holy month of the Ramadan fast.

Governor Soludo, in his goodwill message, stated that Ramadan, a period of profound spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and heightened devotion, offers a unique opportunity for Muslims to strengthen their connection with Almighty Allah, foster unity, and extend compassion to the needy.

The governor stated that this sacred month also reinforces the timeless values of charity, empathy, and peaceful coexistence, which are fundamental to building a harmonious and progressive society.

In a release by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, Soludo assures the Muslim community in Anambra that his administration deeply values their contribution to the socio-economic dynamism of the state.

Soludo further encouraged them to use this auspicious period to deepen their faith and pray for the continued peace and prosperity of Anambra State and Nigeria.

He also wishes all Muslims a blessed and rewarding Ramadan, praying that Almighty Allah grants them the strength and grace to complete the fast.

Governor Soludo, who was recently named The Sun Newspaper ‘Governor of the Year 2024’ for his credible leadership and achievements, has truly redefined governance with series of initiatives to make Anambra a homeland where people can live, invest, learn, work, relax, and enjoy.

A.I

March 4, 2025

Post navigation

Related Posts