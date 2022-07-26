Granting criminals bail after arraignment in courts, a major challenge — Retiring CP

THE retiring Kano State Commissioner of Police, Mr Sama’ila Shu’aibu-Dikko, says his major challenge is the courts granting bail to alleged criminals after their arraignment.

He stated this on Monday at a Community Policing Stakeholders forum in Kano.

“I will retire from the service of the Nigeria Police Force on the July 27, 2022, after attaining the age of 60 years.

“My major challenge in the course of Policing Kano State is granting bail to criminals after they were charged to court.

“We have arrested many suspects for felonious offences like armed robbery and motor vehicle theft.

“But in no distance time, we used to arrest them for similar offences after charging them to court.

“I, therefore, call on those concerned to do the needful in ensuring proper punishment for offenders,” he said.

He said that he employed anti-crime strategies which included robust common policing engagement, rapid response to distress calls and visibility policing.

Others, he said, were intelligence-led policing, constant raids of criminals hideouts and black spots and synergy with sister security agencies.

“All these engagements translated to the peace being enjoyed in the state today,” he said.

He therefore commended the officers and men of the command for their hard work, dedication and dogged efforts in fighting crime and criminality.

He commended the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Alkali Baba Usman, for finding him worthy to serve as the Commissioner of Police of Kano State.

Shuaibu-Dikko also commended the state government under the leadership of Gov Abdullahi Ganduje for giving the issues of security a priority.(NAN)

C.E