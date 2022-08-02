Grassroots engagement vital to democracy – Accord Party chieftain

CHIEF Segun Ogunkanmi, the chairman of Accord Party in Lagelu Local Government Area, Oyo State, has said that grassroots engagement is key and best approach toward the growth of democracy.

Ogunkanmi stated this on Tuesday while addressing some party members at the secretariat in Lalupon town.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that leadership of the party in the local government area organised the meeting for its members to strategise ahead of the 2023 election.

The meeting unveiled Mr Oluwatobi Fatoki and Mr Philips Olasupo as the Accord Party’s candidates for the State House of Assembly (Lagelu) and Federal House of Representatives (Lagelu/Akinyele) elections, respectively.

Ogunkanmi said the meeting was called because the leadership of the party acknowledged the importance of such engagement with grassroots members.

He contended that the roles of party members across the 14 wards in the local government could not be underrated in the quest to record victory in the forthcoming general elections.

The chairman charged party members across the wards to begin door-to-door mobilisation for more members so that the party’s candidates would emerge winners in the general elections.

He recalled that Accord, during the 2011 general elections, won the Assembly and House of Representatives seats few months after the emergence of the party in the state.

Ogunkanmi urged all party members to adopt the 2011 zeal and commitment so that the party would be able to reclaim victory.

In their separate remarks, the Assembly and Reps candidates, Fatoki and Olasupo, promised quality representation if given the opportunity to serve.

Fatoki said he was contesting because of the people’s yearning for positive change in the state constituency.

According to him, better and positive representation will be his watchword if elected.

“I will also collaborate with the executive for the development of my constituency as the case maybe.

“If given the opportunity to serve my constituency, I am going to sponsor bills that will bring good tidings to the people of Oyo State as a whole,” he said.

Similarly, Oladosu said he would fast track federal government projects to his constituency if elected into the House of Representatives.

Also, two members of the party, Mr Taliatu Adio and Mrs Aisha Adepoju, in their separate remarks enjoined all members to work toward the success of the party in the forthcoming general elections.

Adio said that total commitment of all members to the progress of the party remained the only way to win election.

Adepoju on her part urged members to start wooing every constituent on the need to support Accord candidates in the general election.(NAN)

C.E