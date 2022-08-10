GROEBNER, a manufacturers’ representative and distribution company serving the natural gas industry, has been named a Women’s Business Enterprise, WBE, by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, WBENC, the nation’s largest third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women. Led by President and CEO Carissa Skorczewski, the third-generation owned company will continue to provide its customers with dependable, effective natural gas products while adding much-needed diversity to the supply chain without sacrificing quality.

“Our team’s diverse background strengthens Groebner’s collective knowledge and helps ensure the success of our partners,” Skorczewski said. “Being named a WBE is a tremendous point of pride for me, personally, and our entire Groebner family.”

Women currently account for less than a quarter (22 percent) of employees in the oil and gas industry and companies that have a significant representation of female leaders handily outperform the competition, according to McKinsey and Company.

“As the 3rd generation of my family to lead this company, I look forward to continuing building upon the legacy my grandfather and father started more than 45 years ago,” Skorczewski said. “I am passionate about creating a positive work environment where employees are excited to come to work, developing a business where customers and vendors feel like family, and making a difference in the ever-changing natural gas industry.”

Groebner is a manufacturers’ representative and distribution company that partners with natural gas utilities and contractors to source and supply equipment, provide strategic counsel and enhance success. It operates facilities in Minnesota, Illinois, Kansas, and Texas.

