Grooming Centre, Sesor Foundation sign N17.84m MoU to support IDPs

GROOMING People for Better Livelihood Centre (Grooming Centre), a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has renewed its partnership with Sesor Empowerment Foundation with a financial support of N17.84 million.

The fund is targeted at providing economic empowerment to 200 Internally Displaced Women (IDPs) in Lagos and Benue states.

The Executive Director of Sesor, Ier Jonathan-Ichaver, in a statement, thanked the Grooming Family for their support and believe in the foundation’s ability to deliver.

“We started at a time when even Nigerians themselves were in denial that we had displaced people.

“It has indeed been an eight year journey.

“It is amazing that when we started this programme, we started with 21 women and today we are doing 200; that is incredible growth,” Jonathan-Ichaver said.

She said that the foundation look forward to working with more partners in other states.

Jonathan-Ichaver assured Grooming Centre that the foundation would bring smiles to the people the fund was targeted at.

The statement also quoted Dr Godwin Nwabunka, the Chief Executive Officer, Grooming Centre, as saying that the company was happy to renew the deal with the foundation in 2022.

“We are happy we are able to do this again this year.

“Our aspiration is that this becomes a catalyst to attract more partners to join so that we can raise the critical mass of resources required to help our people.

“It is such a challenging thing to be an IDP and we need to do something to help our brothers and sisters who are in this condition with their basic needs of food, shelter and livelihood,” Nwabunka said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that both NGOs partnered to provide micro-funds to 106 displaced women as part of activities to mark Mother’s Day.

New participants got N30,000, second timers got N50,000 and N80,000 for women who have passed the previous stages to support already existing micro-businesses as well as start-ups.

The new MoU will provide support to 200 women, fund relief mission/outreach for displaced persons in IDP camps and settlements in Benue.

It will also provide a grant to cover Sesor’s core operational budget for advocacy and other programme-related work. (NAN)

