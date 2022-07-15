Group deploys 25 observers for Osun governorship election

A group, 100 Women Lobby Group, says it will deploy 25 women observers for Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State.

The National Coordinator of the group, Mrs Felicia Onibon, disclosed this during the training of the observers on Friday in Osogbo.

Represented by Mrs Ijeoma Ladele, the Oyo State Coordinator of the group, Onibon said the group was a platform that provided an avenue to improve the participation and role of women in politics.

” The group assists to create and increase awareness for women, including political aspirants, on their constitutional rights and strategies for winning elections, engaging in advocacy, lobbying and participation in decision-making.

It also assists to increase significantly the number of women in elective, over appointive position,” she said.

Onibon, however, appealed to women to come out en mass to participate in the governorship election.

“100 women lobby group urges women to take their space and come out to participate in the election .

” All forms of discrimination and violence against women in election should be avoided,” she said.

According to Onibon, due to some cultural stereotypes, abuse of religion, traditional practices and patriarchal societal structures, the society has not given women recognition and they are being discriminated.

In her remarks, the Osun Coordinator of the group, Mrs Juliet Akande, said the observers would monitor the process of the election within the state capital.

Akande said that the observers would also monitor the level of women participation in the election.(NAN)

