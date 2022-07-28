Group embarks on community tree planting campaign in Kaduna

A Group, African Climate Reporters, has embarked on Community Tree Recovery campaigns to reduce desertification and ecological challenges.

A science climatologist and the director African climate reporters, Mr Nurudden Bello, said the community trees recovery campaign, was ongoing across Kaduna State and has been embraced by many communities.

He called for more volunteers across communities, including women and children, who will sustain the tree planting campaign.

”Many scientists, geologist, biologists and climatologists are working as volunteers for the group across the continent.

”We want to begin campaigns across Africa countries with the sole aim of raising more awareness to the general public on planting more trees during this year’s rainy season.

”Many forests have been lost due to human irrational activities which include timber demand, cutting down of tress for firewood and charcoal business,” he said.

Nuruddeen said that the organisation has been consistent in the advocacy to tackle deforestation and other forms of environmental degradation.

“There is need to make people understand the reasons for planting more trees in their communities after cutting down thousands for building houses and other uses.

“If the level of deforestation is not halted, more forests will be turned into desert,” he added.

He added that windstorms, floads, river Bank erosion, gully erosion, and other dangerous ecological challenges are affecting many communities across the region.

He then appealed to all volunteers NGOs and civil society organisations protecting the environment to double up efforts towards educating women and children in the importance of planting trees. (NAN)

