Group hails appointment of Faleke in APC presidential campaign council

TINUBU Support Group (TSG), has commended the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Sen. Ahmed Tinubu over the appointment of James Faleke as the Secretary of party’s Presidential Campaign Council.

This is contained in a congratulatory message to Faleke and signed by the group’s Head of Media, Tosin Adeyanju, on Sunday in Abuja.

Adeyanju described Faleke as an experienced, dutiful, responsible and responsive leader.

” We wish to join your family, friends and political associates both locally and internationally, to celebrate your appointment as the Secretary of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Organization for the 2023 Presidential Election.

” No doubt Sir, your appointment is indeed a round peg in a round hole.

“Congratulations to you Sir on this new opportunity and national assignment to serve our great party APC and the nation at large,” Adeyanju said.

He said that the appointment of Faleke was perfect and strategic ”owing to his political sagacity, his knack for development, social dexterity and his unalloyed loyalty to Tinubu.

“We are also so excited on your behalf, knowing fully well that you are a great fit for that position and will deliver beyond the expectations of the campaign council as you did during the last presidential primaries.

“As a noble organization committed to the Tinubu/Shetimma 2023 victory at the polls, we would like to thank the duo for finding you worthy for this noble appointment.

“We are very proud and have confidence in you that you will fully deliver on your terms of reference.” (NAN)

KN