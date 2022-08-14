Group hails military over recent operational successes

RENAISSANCE Initiative, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has commended Armed Forces of Nigeria for the recent and decisive onslaught against terrorists, bandits and economic vandals across the country.

The group in a statement by its General Secretary, Abdullahi Gombe, on Sunday described the onslaught as timely, proactive and prayers answered.

Gombe said it was an assurance that normalcy would soon return to all parts of the country.

He attributed the ongoing successful military operations to the enhanced synergy being promoted by the Defence Headquarters, adding that Nigerians were united behind the military in the fight against those bent on instilling fear in the populace.

According to him, the evil plot is to instill fear in Nigerians and make us take abnormality as a way of life.

“Indeed, the Armed Forces of Nigeria has continued to let the enemies of the country know that their evil desire for the country is unacceptable.

“On Sunday we heard that Nigerian Air-force aircraft struck at their gathering at Kurebe in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State and eliminated several terrorists during an important meeting hosted by Aminu Duniya, a Boko Haram terrorist commander.

“In same week, Nigerian Air Force (NAF) killed a terrorist kingpin, Alhaji Shanono, and 17 of his foot soldiers in Kaduna State.

“Similarly, eight suspected terrorists including their gang leader, Abdulkarim Faca-faca, were killed in a raid by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State on Saturday.

“We are also relieved that the bombers of Owo Catholic Church have been captured,” he said.

He said the renewed vigor against economic saboteurs under the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor and the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Awwal Gambo, had been yielding fruits.

He hailed the recent court martial of 13 officers and ratings by the authorities of the Nigerian Navy at the Western Naval Command in Lagos for offences ranging from conniving with crude oil thieves and pipeline vandalism and other Maritime infractions.

According to him, it is important to know that naval forces fighting to rid the nation’s maritime domain of criminality have successfully foiled oil theft, illegal oil bunkering, and pipeline vandalisation and stealing of crude oil.

He said that products worth more than N25 billion since April.

“In the Northeast, Theatre Commander, Joint Task Force Operation Hadin kai”, Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa, confirmed that the kinetic and non-kinetic adopted by the Nigerian military made 14,609 active out of the 70,593 insurgents to surrender to troops.

“Indeed, it is reassuring that our armed forces are making this huge sacrifice for the peace of the country.

“We, the Renaissance Initiative urge Nigerians to support them,” he added. (NAN)

