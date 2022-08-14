Groups seek Kogi youths’ support for Tinubu/Shettima presidential ticket

TWO support groups of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in Kogi, on Sunday urged youths to vote massively for the candidate.

They are the Southwest Agenda (SWAGA) for Asiwaju Tinubu and the North Central Agenda for Asiwaju 2023 (NCA ’23), Kogi chapter.

National Chairman of SWAGA 2023, Sen. Dayo Adeyeye, made the appeal at a rally in Okene, Kogi, aimed at mobilising youths to vote massively for APC’s Tinubu/Shettima ticket in 2023.

According to him, Nigeria needs a very dynamic, creative and imaginative leader at this time, and that is Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

He stressed that Tinubu did well as Lagos State governor and he would replicate same feats across the country if elected in 2023.

“Asiwaju won the APC presidential primary election with a landslide and that is what will happen again at the 2023 presidential election, by the grace of God.

“All the attacks and terrible things people are saying now is because they have already realised that Asiwaju cannot be stopped.

“That is why they are doing everything to bring him down, but they will not succeed.

“We have enjoyed the enthusiasm, passion and commitment of the people of Kogi.

“We have seen the Ohinoyi of Ebira Land, Dr Ado Ibrahim, and he has given us his blessings and support for Asiwaju.

“We are very much convinced that Kogi people will vote massively for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu come 2023,’’ Adeyeye stressed.

On his part, the NCA ’23 for Asiwaju Coordinator and Chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Raji, said the event was to sensitise and to mobilise Kogi youths to support Asiwaju come 2023.

“We want to encourage the youth to take to the footsteps of Asiwaju because he started as a youth during National Democratic Coalition and became senator as a youth.

“We need a leader that can come up with a good template to salvage Nigeria, and it is only Asiwaju that can do that; and also think of the masses, especially the youth.

“We want Kogi youths to wake up, get their PVCs and be ready to vote Asiwaju come 2023 so that the youth can assume that seat after eight years,’’ Raji said.

While expressing satisfaction with the turnout of youths at the event, Raji stressed that Tinubu remained a leader that could bring jobs, empowerment and development to Nigeria.

Other dignitaries at the event were the National Secretary SAWAGA-NCA, Hon. Bosun Oladele; National Conveyor, SWAGA, Hon. Ojo Oye; APC State Women Leader and Mrs Funmilayo Samuel, among others.

In their separate comments, Oladele, Oye and Samuel, assured the youths that Tinubu is a leader of vision, passion and action who would make Nigeria better and end its security challenges.

The women leader assured that Tiunubu was hale, healthy and strong to deliver good governance to all Nigerians irrespective of ethnic or religious affiliations. (NAN)

KN