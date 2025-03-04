Guinea-Bissau president to run for second term

Tue, Mar 4, 2025
By editor
2 MIN READ

Politics

GUINEA-Bissau’s President Umaro Sissoco Embalo said he would run for a second term in November, backtracking on earlier vows to step down and potentially stoking tensions.

Embalo, after a trip to Russia, Azerbaijan and Hungary, told reporters at the airport: “I will be a candidate in my own succession.’’

Embalo has been at odds with the political opposition in the coup-prone West African nation over when his current five-year term, which began in 2020, ends.

The opposition says it ran out at the end of February, while the Supreme Court of Justice has ruled that it ends on Sept. 4.

There has also been disgruntlement after Embalo said presidential and legislative elections would not be held until Nov. 30 this year.

Originally scheduled for Nov. 2024, the parliamentary polls were indefinitely postponed, citing technical and financial obstacles and scrambling the electoral calendar.

“I will talk to the political parties first about the forthcoming elections, and then I will issue a presidential decree,’’ Embalo said late on Monday.

A 52-year-old former army general, Embalo inherited a long-running political impasse in a country where coups and unrest have been common since independence from Portugal in 1974.

He has said there were two attempts to overthrow him during his presidency, the latest in Dec. 2023.

The president in 2024 also said that his wife had dissuaded him from running for a second term. (Reuters/NAN)

A.I

March 4, 2025

Tags: President Umaro Sissoco Embalo


Related Posts

INEC denies report on CVR, PVC resumption date

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has not yet announced a resumption date for the Continuous Voter Registration...

Read More
Rivers: Sacked LG Chairmen vow to take over councils

THE former Local Government (LG) Chairmen in Rivers who were sacked in 2015 under Gov. Nyesom Wike administration have vowed...

Read More
House extends deadline for submission of memoranda on State, LG creation

 THE House of Representatives, through its Committee on the Review of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999...

Read More

Most Read

AfricaBy editor2 MIN READ
PoliticsSaraki speaks on feud between Akpabio, Natasha Akpoti-UduaganBy editor2 MIN READ
PoliticsWhy I didn’t implement recommendations of 2014 National Conference – JonathanBy editor2 MIN READ
AdvertisementAMCON properties for saleBy editor2 MIN READ
OpinionRe — Biafra is Igbo plot to Colonise South South: North should not cry for us, Donald Ekpo replies Sagir RingimBy editor2 MIN READ

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Keep abreast of news and other developments from our website.

Latest Stories

Network International, Airtel advance their strategic rollout plan in key markets

TotalEnergies’ Sangster to headline Invest in African Energy Forum

ANSEC approves modern medical equipment for Ojukwu Varsity Teaching Hospital