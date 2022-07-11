Gunmen abduct wife of Imo zoo GM￼

Hits: 8

WIFE of Mr. Francis Abioye, the General Manager Imo State Zoological Garden, Ministry of Environment, Mrs. Elizabeth Abioye, has been kidnapped on a church premises.

She was kidnapped yesterday at about 2pm at First Baptist Church by Area Police Command on Wetheral Road in Owerri Municipal Council.

The kidnappers entered the church premises and whisked her away.

An eyewitness said: “They operated in a Sienna vehicle with tinted glass. They are not far from Owerri city now.”

Mr. Abioye, who confirmed the abduction to The Nation, said she was kidnapped at gunpoint after church service.

Police spokesman Michael Abattam said one of the suspects was arrested.

“We have arrested one of the suspects and still trailing the others,” he said.

-The Nation

