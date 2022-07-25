Gunmen attack Police Division, kill policeman in Akure

THE Police Command in Ondo State has confirmed the attack on its Okuta Elerinla Police Division Headquarters, Akure, Akure South Local Government Area.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Funmilayo Odunlali, in a statement issued on Monday in Akure, said that the attack on the police division resulted in the death of one of its personnel.

“On the 25th July, 2022, around 1:00a.m., hoodlums attacked Okuta Elerinla Division in Akure.

“Policemen who were at alert and alive to their duty repelled them accordingly and the miscreants were unable to gain entrance into the station.

“During the cross fire, one of our gallant station guards AP.2075380 Insp Boluwaji Temenu was hit by a bullet, he later died on his way to the hospital,” she said.

Odunlali said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Oyeyemi Oyediran, has ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department to take over the case and ensure the perpetrators are arrested.

Meanwhile, CP Oyediran has urged people in the state to go about their lawful duty without fear, stressing that the masterminds and perpetrators of the attack would soon be arrested and prosecuted. (NAN)

KN