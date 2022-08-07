Gunmen kidnap boy, 4, as father escaped abduction

SUSPECTED gunmen have kidnapped a four-year-old boy, Oluwadarasimi Omojola, as his father, Boluwaji Omojola, managed to escape on Itaji/Ijelu-Ekiti Road in Oye Local Government area of Ekiti.

The traditional ruler of the community, Owajumu of Omu-Ekiti, Oba Gabriel Ogundeyi, confirmed the incident through a telephone conversation with newsmen on Saturday.

Ogundeyi said the incident happened at about 6.00 p.m on Friday.

The traditional ruler explained that the boy was returning from Ayede-Ekiti with his father, who managed to escape, after sustaining a severe cutlass injuries from the abductors.

He said that the injured farmer was currently receiving medical attention at an undisclosed facility.

Ogundeyi said that security operatives and local hunters had since been mobilised to go after the kidnappers to rescue the boy.

However, DSP. Sunday Abutu, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, has yet to confirm the incident as the time of filing this report.

(NAN)