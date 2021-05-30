Gunmen kill Ahmed Gulak

The Nigerian Police Force has confirmed that Ahmed Gulak, former political adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan, has been killed by gunmen in Owerri, Imo State.

A statement by the police stated that at “about 07:20hrs, armed bandits intercepted and attacked a Toyota Camry cab carrying Ahmed Gulak and two others who were on their way to Sam Mbakwe Airport to catch a flight.”

“Ahmed Gulak left his room at Protea Hotel without informing the Police nor sister agencies in view of the fragile security situation in the South East and Imo in particular.

“He left without any security escorts and while the cab driver took irregular route to the airport, six armed bandits who rode in a Toyota Sienna intercepted, identified and shot at Ahmed Gulak at around Umueze Obiangwu in Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area close to the Airport,” the statement said.

Abutu Yaro, commissioner of police Imo, has directed a discreet investigation into the matter as Tactical and Special forces have been deployed to cordone the area and arrest perpetrators, SP Bala Elkana, police public relations officer, Imo Police Command, said.

– May 30, 2021 @ 1:54 GMT /

