Gynaecologist stresses importance of family planning

A Benin-based Gynaecologist, Dr Peter Osas, has advised couples to plan the birth of their children for healthier lifestyle, financial growth and development.

He gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Benin.

The doctor defined family planning as “the ability of individuals and couples to anticipate and attain

their desired number of children, the spacing and timing of their births.”

He said family planning helps to protect women from health risks that might occur before, during or after childbirth.

He added that “family planning can improve the living conditions of families, the rate of educational attainment and help to restore the health of mothers after delivery.

“Women who bear more than four children are at increased risk of maternal mortality, so they need to plan accordingly.

“Women who get pregnant after the age of 35 are vulnerable to health risks, so they should be protected through careful planning.”

According to him, family planning reduces the risk of maternal, newborn, infant and child illness and death.

“This is by preventing high-risk pregnancy in women with certain health conditions or characteristics, or by preventing unplanned pregnancy.

“Family planning also enables children to gain the attention, security, love and care they deserve.

“For the fathers, family planning lightens the burden and responsibilities for supporting his family.”(NAN)

