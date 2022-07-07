Handball : Zedcrest promises to invest in Handball development

Hits: 7

OKPANECHI Enejo, the Business Manager of Zedcrest Capital Limited has promised to invest in the development of Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN) to ensure sustainability and growth in the sport.

The manager disclosed this at a news conference at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

According to him , they decided to invest in HFN as their responsibility to give back to the society.

“We are giving it back to the society by sponsoring the NHF tournament, the 2022 African Men’s Handball Championship, which is scheduled to hold in Cairo, Egypt from July 9 to 19 .

“ At Zedcrest, We decided to choose

Handball sports because football sports have al of sponsors.

“ What the company saw before venturing into sponsoring the HFN is about corporate society responsibility.

“ A corporate social responsibility (CSR) is a form of international private business self-regulation, which aims to contribute to societal goals of a philanthropic, activist, or charitable nature by engaging in or supporting volunteering or ethically oriented practices.

“We decided to choose Handball to make the sport well known in every part of the country.

“We want to see how we can be part of the development of building handball sports in the country,” he said.

He said they will work to provide Handball Gear – clothing and apparel – to players so that they would be well presented.

“I will discuss with the management of the company so we can know how we can provide or sponsor the team with accessories.

“My advice for the players is for them to be focused, committed to the championship so that they would be able to qualify for World Cup in Poland and Sweden in 2023.

“We will ensure more publicity for HFN through our sponsorship,” he said.

On his part , The team manager of the HFN, Jibril Ojeh, said with self- determination, the team would make it in the championship.

“ We are having the best players, we have players from four different countries that completed our national teams.

“ There are two from Isreal, Patrick Nwaiwu and Obinna Ani; Yusuf Faruk from Poland; three from Benin Republic, Emeka Adiegwe, Kingsley Okubuike and Michael Solomon while two from Morocco, Cole Gbenga and Rotimi Victor,” he said.

“Although secondary aspect is finance, self motivation and self determination is the keynote to success.

“ We are embarking on the journey that about 14 countries will participate, including Nigeria and we want the team to secure a ticket for the World Cup in Poland in 2023,” he said.

NAN reports that the team, nicknamed ‘Golden Arrows’, will depart Nigeria on Saturday.

NAN reports that 14 countries will participate in the championship in Egypt which is a qualifier for World Cup in 2023 in Poland and Sweden.(NAN)

C.E