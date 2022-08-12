THE Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has commended the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Ebute Meta, Lagos, for one of its skills transfer programmes.

The programme is targeted at attracting highly skilled Diaspora doctors back home to assist in skill transfer, training and service delivery to Nigerians.

Ehanire gave the commendation when he paid an unscheduled visit to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Ebute Meta in Lagos on Wednesday, to do an institutional review of the programme.

A statement by the Director, Corporate Services, FMC Ebute-Meta, Dr Olorunfemi Ayoola, said that Ehanire addressed the management and members of staff at the Clinical Training Centre where a laproscopic session was ongoing.

The training session was facilitated by a diasporean doctor and the Nigerian specialist team.

According to the hopkinsmedicine.org, laparoscopy is a procedure used to check the organs in the belly (abdomen). It can also check a woman’s pelvic organs.

Laparoscopy uses a thin lighted tube that has a video camera. The tube is called a laparoscope. It is put into a tiny cut or incision in your belly. The video camera images can be seen on a computer screen.

Also, www.nhs.uk, says laparoscopy is a type of surgical procedure that allows a surgeon to access the inside of the abdomen (tummy) and pelvis without having to make large incisions in the skin.

This procedure is also known as keyhole surgery or minimally invasive surgery.

According to Ehanire, the brain drain syndrome prevalent across the world should be turned to brain gain through clinical skill transfer window.

He said that the skill transfer programme was a worthwhile and timely initiative at a time all nations across the world were building their health systems irrespective of their level of development to save lives of their people.

He commended the collaboration and the progress already made by the team.

He applauded the diasporean team and the Management of the hospital for the initiative and collaboration.

Responding, the Medical Director, Dr Adedamola Dada, said that part of the mandate of his administration was to make laproscopic surgery a routine in FMC Ebute-Metta.

According to Dada, the purpose is to save lives and reduce medical tourism to other countries.

He said that other specialists , highly skilled and technical procedures would soon follow in collaboration with the diasporas. (NAN)

A.I