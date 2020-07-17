The World Health Organisation (WHO) says 10 countries account for 88 per cent (440,672) of all reported Coronavirus (COVID19) cases in the African Region.

WHO Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, disclosed this in a report posted on its official Twitter account @WHOAFRO on Friday.

The UN health agency in “COVID-19 WHO Africa Region External Report 20,’’which was issued on July 15 stated that South Africa accounted for more than half of cases reported.

It, however, listed the 10 countries as South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Algeria, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, Senegal, Ethiopia and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

According to the report, COVID-19 outbreak continues to evolve in the WHO African Region since it was first detected in Algeria on Feb.25, 2020.

“Since our last External Situation Report 19 issued on July 8, 2020, a total of 108,098 new confirmed COVID-19 cases (a 27 per cent increase) was reported from 45 countries from 8 to 14 July, 2020.

“Of the 108, 098 reported new cases, the majority, 76 per cent (82,437), were recorded in South Africa, which remains the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak in the region.

“South Africa is now the eighth most affected country globally, with its cumulative number of cases (298, 292).

“South Africa cases exceed that of the United Kingdom (290, 137) and Iran (Islamic Republic of) (259,652), which previously reported the highest numbers and are now in the ninth and tenth position, respectively.

“On July 11, 2020, the WHO African Region and South Africa recorded their highest daily case counts of 17, 232 and 12, 349, respectively.’’

During this period, WHO stated that five countries in the region observed the highest percentage increase in incidence cases.

“The countries are Lesotho 181 per cent (from 91 to 256 cases), Namibia 60 per cent (from 539 to 864 cases), Madagascar 54 per cent (from 3, 472 to 5,343 cases).

“Also, Burundi recorded 41 per cent increase from 191 to 269 cases and Angola 40 per cent from previous 386 cases to 541 cases.

“Lesotho and Namibia have been among the top five countries recording the highest percentage increase for the past three reporting periods.

“Equatorial Guinea and United Republic of Tanzania did not officially submit reports indicating any confirmed case.

“A total of 101 new health worker infections were recorded from three countries: Malawi (44), Lesotho (17), Mozambique (15), Guinea-Bissau (11), South Sudan (5), Sierra Leone (5) and Zambia (4).’’

In addition, it stated that Namibia reported two new deaths of health workers for the first time; no new country reported any health worker infection for the first time in this reporting period.

From July 8 to July 14, it stated that 1,231 new COVID-19 related deaths (17 per cent increase) were registered in 32 countries, with 844 (69 per cent) of the deaths recorded in South Africa, similar to the previous period.

“This was followed by Nigeria, with 85 (6.9 per cent) deaths and then Algeria with 60 (4.9 per cent) deaths.’’

The report said as at July 14, 2020, the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the region surpassed the 500, 000 mark.

“It is now at 503,122 cases including 502, 801 confirmed and 321 probable cases, reported across the 47 Member States.

“The probable cases have been reported from Sao Tome and Principe (320) and Democratic Republic of the Congo, one case.’’

According to the report, South Africa has registered more than half, 59 per cent (298, 292) of all reported confirmed cases in the region.

“The other countries that reported large numbers of cases are Nigeria with 33, 616 cases, Ghana (24, 988), Algeria (20, 216) and Cameroon (15, 173).

“Others are Côte d’Ivoire which reported 13, 037 cases, Kenya (10, 791), Senegal (8, 243), Ethiopia (8, 181) and DRC with 8, 135 reported cases.

“These 10 countries collectively account for 88 per cent (440, 672) of all reported cases.

“Of the 503, 122 COVID-19 cases reported, 263 969 (53 per cent) have recovered from across all the 47 countries in the region.’’

The reported further stated that a total of 8, 607 deaths had been reported in 44 countries, giving an overall case fatality ratio (CFR) of 1.7 per cent.

“Three countries, including, Eritrea, Seychelles and Uganda have not registered any COVID-19 related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic,’’ it stated. (NAN)

– Jul. 18, 2020 @ 00:40 GMT |

