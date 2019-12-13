AHMED Danfulani, the Director, FCT Health Insurance Scheme (FHIS), on Thursday advocated adequate policies to drive and achieve the agenda of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) before the year 2030.

Danfulani made the call in Abuja during a rally to acknowledge the effort of FHIS and to gather support towards achieving the goal of UHC before the deadline.

According to him, there is need for adequate policies to ensure that we have universal health coverage in this country, especially for the residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“To achieve this, there must be collective activities by all healthcare providers to ensure that we have quality healthcare services.

“More importantly, all of us must come together to achieve UHC by the year 2030, UHC requires that nobody must be left behind, everybody must be carried along and when you carry them along, they must not suffered any financial hardships.

“Health expenses must stop, there must be access to quality healthcare and facilities in the shortest bridge of all our communities, people must not travel long distance before they can access quality healthcare.

“Adequate policy, adequate fund release, adequate provision of law and order, adequate equipment of human resource and without these sir, we cannot achieve the universal health coverage that we are building,’’ he said.

Danfulani thanked the Federal Government for signing the 2014 UHC Act into law that gave birth to the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), adding that it was in the right direction.

He also thanked the Federal Ministry of Health and the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) for playing their role towards the achievement of the goal.

Speaking also, the FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, said that the FCTA was committed to keeping the promise of meeting the deadline of 2030 for UHC for all and sundry in the FCT.

The minister, who was represented by Dr Lazarus Gaza, the Director of Human Resources Management, said that it was necessary for the nation to have healthy individuals for economic progress.

“We have a saying that health is wealth, if a nation has healthy citizens; it means that nation is wealthy and it goes to say that health is assets that the nation can have.

“If we have healthy citizens, it means the nation can be wealthy and productive, the FCT administration is committed to achieving the UHC by year 2030,’’ he reiterated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the rally/road walk took off from the FHIS office in the Central Area, down to Area 10 through the Festival road to Area 11. (NAN)

– Dec. 13, 2019 @ 11:25 GMT |

(Visited 2 times, 3 visits today)