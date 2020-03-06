THREE fresh cases of suspected coronavirus have emerged in Lagos. The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, disclosed this late on Thursday on his Twitter handle.

The suspected cases are now undergoing tests at the Lagos isolation centre.

One of those involved is a Nigerian who returned from France three days ago, while a second entered the country from the United Kingdom and the third from China.

The results are not yet out.

Abayomi tweeted: “Breaking! #COVID19Lagos. “

We now have 3 suspected cases under isolation in our containment facility in Yaba. One from France, one from England and one from China. Their samples have been taken and results are been expected #ForAGreaterLagos @jidesanwoolu @drobafemihamzat @SegsDr.” – Eagle Online

– Mar. 6, 2020 @ 10:29 GMT |

(Visited 18 times, 18 visits today)