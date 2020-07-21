No fewer than 3,000 people in Enugu North Senatorial District will benefit from Sen. Chukwuka Utazi’s ongoing constituency free medical outreach programme.

Dr Augustine Akubue, Medical Team Leader of the outreach, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Nsukka on Tuesday at Divine Mercy Hospital, Nsukka, one of the venues for the outreach.

Akubue, also the Managing-Director of Diogo Health Management Consultant Ltd. Enugu, said the outreach which started on July 16, to end July 26, would provide free consultations, diagnosis, treatment, surgery and issuance of eye glasses.

He said the outreach would also give out 1,000 face masks, sensitise people to take good care of their health as well as teach them what to do to avoid contracting COVID-19.

The team leader said that the outreach which started in Uzo-uwani for Igboetiti/Uzo-uwani LGs on July 16, treated over 1,260 patients at Uzo-uwani on various health problems.

He said that free surgical operations were conducted on 30 patients while 40 patients were given free eye glasses.

“Hypertension, diabetes and malaria are most common ailments among those treated.

“Majority of the men and women are hypertensive and diabetic, but unfortunately they are still taking their tobacco snuf.

“People should always go for regular medical check up to avoid engaging in practices that will worsen their health problems,” he said.

Akubue also said at Nsukka, for Nsukka/Igboeze-South LGs outreach, that the medical team treated over 800 people, conducted surgery on various ailments with more people given eye glasses.

“Initially our target is to treat 3,000 people but with the massive turn out, by the time we finish the number may reach 4,000.

“The ongoing medical outreach will be concluded in Udenu for Udenu/Igboeze-north LGs from July 24, to July 26,” he said.

Some beneficiaries in Nsukka in interviews with NAN expressed appreciation to Sen. Utazi for having the health of Enugu North district people at heart and prayed God to bless and protect him.

Utazi said the outreach was his third medical outreach since his five years as the senator representing Enugu North senatorial district.

He said the aim was to ensure that health problems of people in his district were given adequate medical attention.

“The health of my people will continue to be my priority since health is wealth.

“This medical outreach is also to compliment the efforts of Enugu State government in its determination to ensure good health care for residents.

”I have directed the medical team leader of the outreach to ensure that everybody that presented himself/herself for the programme is treated. I will pay whatever is the extra cost.

“Initially, 3,000 people was the target to be treated as contained in the constituency project plan, but now the information available indicates that the number will exceed that,” he said.

Utazi expressed satisfaction on the massive turn out of people to the programme which he said would go a along way in reducing their health burden as well as enable them to get information on how to avoid contracting COVID-19. (NAN)

-Jul, 22. 2020 @ 00:29 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 8 visits today)