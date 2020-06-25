THE Oyo State Government has called on the management of the College of Medicine, University of Ibadan, to collaborate more with the state for more benefits.

Gov. Seyi Makinde made the call on Thursday after he inaugurated some projects within the premises of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, to mark the college’s 40th anniversary.

Makinde, who was represented at the occasion by his deputy, Alhaji Rauf Olaniyan, said such collaborations would enhance the college’s development.

He urged the Provost of the college, Prof. Bunmi Olopade-Olaopa, to emulate his predecessors such as the college’s foundation Provost – Prof Oluwole Akande, whose administration benefitted a lot from the then brig. David Jemibewon-led administration.

“I acknowledge the contributions of the college in the global medical field, and that your products are well known globally for their outstanding performances.

“The impact of the college is not only felt in Oyo State but throughout the country and internationally.

“I, therefore, charge the management of this college to sustain the high standards for which it is well known,” Makinde said.

Earlier, the Provost of the College, Prof.Olopade-Olaopa, said the whole idea of the 40th-anniversary projects was to ensure that the management of the College of Medicine has something to showcase as an integral part of the University of Ibadan.

He said that the college was ranked the first medical school in Sub-Saharan Africa and attributed the success to the level of support received from the college’s stakeholders “which culminated in the college’s 40th-anniversary projects.”

He appreciated the Oyo State Government for its support in the development of the college, adding that the state government was collaborating closely with the college on fighting COVID-19 pandemic.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof Idowu Olayinka, said he was very proud of the College of Medicine, is one of the institution’s flagship programmes.

He thanked the previous and current leadership of the college for their excellent performances, noting that their contributions have been enhancing the growth of the college and by extension, the University of Ibadan.

In his remarks, the pioneer Provost of the college, Prof Oluwole Akande, said that the Faculty of Medicine, University of Ibadan, was upgraded to a full-fledged College of Medicine in 1980 and he was then appointed as its foundation provost.

Akande, whose 82nd birthday coincided with the college’s 40th anniversary, expressed happiness for being part of the college’s success story.

He thanked all those that had served and contributed to the development and achievements recorded by the college since its inception.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Deputy Gov. Olaniyan, inaugurated five projects at the college, on behalf of Gov. Makinde.

The projects are; Biorepository and Central Laboratory, N.O. Idowu Clinical Drug and Toxicology Unit, Computer and E-learning Training Centre, Medical School History Park, and Renovated College buildings.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Bashir Bello, and the Commissioner for Education, Mr. Olasunkanmi Olaleye, were among the state dignitaries that witnessed the inauguration. (NAN)

– Jun. 25, 2020 @ 17:45 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)