KADUNA State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, will on Friday flag off the distribution of 5.2 million Long Lasting insecticidal Nets (LLIN) aimed at tackling malaria in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a team from the Federal Ministry of Health, the Catholic Relief Services (CRS) and Society for Family Health is already in the state preparatory to the campaign.

The team, led by Dr Audu Mohammed, was received by the state Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe.

Balarabe said that the team would commence the distribution of over 5.2 million nets and other malaria commodities worth N7.75 billion.

She emphasised the need for the adoption of behavioural change communication to ensure the success of the campaign.

The deputy governor assured the team of government’s support, saying health issues required the cooperation and synergy of all stakeholders.

NAN reports that the distribution will run from August 3 to August 7, in 2,070 distribution points across the 23 local government areas of the state.

