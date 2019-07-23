NO fewer than 70 people in Nasarawa South Senatorial district of Nasarawa State have benefited from free eye surgery conducted by the state government.

Dr James Ajege, the Team Leader of the free medical outreach in Nasarawa South made this known on Tuesday at the end of the exercise in Doma Local Government area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nasarawa State Government on July 8, commenced free eye medical outreach as part of activities to mark Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s 100 days in office.

NAN also reports that the exercise began in Akwanga, Nasarawa North, followed by Nasarawa South Senatorial District and would be concluded in Nasarawa West Senatorial District.

Ajege also disclosed that 1,500 eye patients were given free glasses, in addition to other services provided to those with eye defects in the area.

The team leader said that the services rendered included eye related problems such as cataracts, glaucoma and refractive errors among others.

According to him, the eye defects are the commonest causes of blindness among people.

Ajege attributed the success recorded during the exercise to the cooperation the medical team enjoyed from people that turned out for the exercise.

“At the end of this medical outreach, more than 70 people have benefited from the free eye surgery in Nasarawa South Senatorial District.

“Also, over 1,500 eye patients obtained free glasses in addition to other services rendered to patients with other forms of eye problems,’’ he said.

Ajege commended the state government and the authority of Doma Local Government for providing an enabling environment for smooth conduct of the exercise. (NAN)

– July 23, 2019 @ 12:55 GMT |

