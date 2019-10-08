NO fewer than 700 people from Oke-Ero Local Government Area of Kwara will benefit from a free eye care outreach programme under the Ajuloopin Healthcare Initiative set to commence on Thursday.

Hon. Tunji Olawuyi, the member representing Ekiti, Isin, Irepodun and Oke-Ero Federal Constituency, who is sponsoring the programme, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

He said 70 persons would be picked per ward in the local government while the programme would kick off from the Alofa of Ilofa Palace.

The lawmaker also said an agricultural employment programme, which would involve training and start-up fund covering no fewer than 210 beneficiaries, was underway.

Olawuyi explained that the agricultural employment programme was a CBN support Initiative and would draw participants from the four local governments in the constituency.

“The agricultural programme requires training and loan on any field of your choice.

“You most prove to the officials that you are capable of doing well in the chosen field and you can empower more people by providing employment after successful completion of the programme, ” Olawuyi said.(NAN)

