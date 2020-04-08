A Briton dies of coronavirus in Nigeria

The Lagos State government has announced that a Briton, 66, died of coronavirus in Lagos State on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

Prof. Akin Abayomi, commissioner for Health,Lagos State, who made the announcement via his twitter handle on Wednesday, also confirmed that cases of coronavirus had increased to 130 in the state.

According to the tweet: “Lagos recorded another #COVID-19 related death: a 66-year-old Briton, who travelled from India via Dubai to Lagos on 17th of March, 2020.

“As of 7th of April, 2020, there are 10 new cases of #COVID-19 confirmed. The total of #COVID-19 cases in Lagos rises to 130.

“Another #COVID-19 patient was discharged after full recovery. This brings the number of discharged patients to 32.”

