GOV. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has approved the appointment of Dr Nusirat Elelu as the Executive Secretary of the Kwara State Primary Health Care Development Agency (KWSPHCDA).

Dr Raji Razaq, the state’s Commissioner for Health who received the new Executive Secretary in his office on Tuesday in Ilorin advised her to be committed to her duties.

Razaq urged her to pursue the PHC under one-roof-concept and be committed to demystify challenges being faced by the agency by using her wealth of experience.

He said that the present administration was already taking steps towards addressing infrastructural deficits in some PHC centres by renovating them.

In her address, Dr Nusirat Elelu, the Executive Secretary of KWSPHCDA, appreciated AbdulRazaq for the opportunity given to her to serve the state in the present capacity.

Elelu also commended the Commissioner for Health for his efforts in pursuing the health agenda of the present administration in the state with the required zeal and passion.

She pledged that she would strive hard to emulate such commitment toward improving the health care system of the state.

The executive secretary further appreciated officials of the ministry including the Permanent Secretary and directors in the agency with whom she had worked with, before her present appointment.

Elelu also lauded the warm reception accorded to her by the officials. (NAN)

– Jul. 7, 2020 @ 13:17 GMT |

