THE Adamawa Sexual Referral Centre, has appealed to parents to report and take survivors of Gender Base Violence (GBV) to the centre for examination within three days.

Mrs Fatima Abbo-Jimeta, the Chairperson of the centre, who is a lawyer made the plea in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Tuesday.

She said the mandate of the centre, also called HOPE Centre, is to provide free medical, psychosocial and legal services to those that have been abused sexually or assaulted.

Abbo-Jimeta urged parents and guardians to pay more attention to their children and wards to prevent them against sexual violence.

She attributed some of the cases to carelessness on the part of some parents, as most of the perpetrators are not strangers.

She expressed the need for sexual education for children to reduce the rate of rape cases in the society.

She said this would help them to know that their body are important and not supposed to be touched by any person.

“We are always advocating sex education from the age of two; a child should know that some areas in his/her body, is private not to be touched by any person.

“When any person attempts to touch, they should refuse and even shout or fight back,” she said.

NAN

– Jul. 14, 2020 @ 14:35 GMT

