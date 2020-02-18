OKAI Aku of Planned Parenthood Federation of Nigeria (PPFN), on Tuesday, says continuous advocacy is the only key to demystify the negative perception about family planning in parts of the country.

He made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, adding that family planning is a roadmap toward achieving sustainable development and Demographic Dividends.

He said that cultural settings and inhibitions were responsible for the rejection of family planning in some parts of the country, especially in the North.

He added that “we need to continue talking and intensify advocacy to let people understand that it is important to have the number of children they can take care of in order not to overburden themselves and society.”

The medical practitioner, who explained that “family planning is a strong component of population management,” urged the government to review fiscal policies for population management.

He urged advocates of family planning to always contend with the cultural and religious oppositions, which according to him is necessary for advancing the message.

Aku said, “you don’t just condemn peoples’ beliefs about family planning, but prevail on them on the importance of family planning.” (NAN)

