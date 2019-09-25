NATIONAL Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) says it is working in synergy with donor agencies on preventive interventions against HIV/AIDS.

The Director-General of NACA, Dr Gambo Aliyu, made the disclosure in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday, while highlighting NACA’s efforts toward preventing new infections.

He said that the agency would not leave any stone unturned in efforts to curtail transmission of the virus from one person to another, especially among key population.

According to him, key population include men that have sex with men, prison inmates, people who do drugs and others.

He said “we are working with donor agencies to ensure increased access of key population to prevention and treatment services.

“Access to treatment by infected persons reduces the risk of new infection.”

The NACA boss said that the road map was to increase uptake of HIV testing services, noting that “the task is to identify those who have the disease, link them to treatment services and ensure that they continue to take medications.”

Meanwhile, NACA said 1.9 million Nigerians are living with HIV/AIDS, as gathered from the National AIDS Indicator Survey (NAISS) report. (NAN)

