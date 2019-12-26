Aisha Buhari Foundation (ABF) an NGO, has distributed nutritional food items to the needy patients in four hospitals in Kaduna state.

Mr Aliyu Abdullahi, Special Assistant to the First Lady on Media and Publicity disclosed this on Thursday in a statement in Abuja.

The hospitals include, St. Gerald Catholic hospital, FOMWAN Hospital and Maternity services, Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital and Rigasa General Hospital, all in Kaduna.

Distributing the items on behalf of the foundation, Mrs Zainab Ikaz-Kassim, Special Assistant to the President on Domestic Affairs in the First lady’s office, said that the gesture was aimed at assisting the most vulnerable patients.

She said that the first lady had always shown her concern for the plight of women and children, especially the less privileged in the society.

While receiving the items on behalf of the management of the hospitals, the Wife of the Kaduna State Governor, Ummi el-Rufai, said, she was overwhelmed with the first lady’s gesture.

El-Rufai thanked the Wife of the President for choosing Kaduna as one of the beneficiary states for the humanitarian mission.

The Commissioner for Health, Mrs Amina Mohammed, who led the delegation to the four different hospitals, expressed her support for the first lady’s humanitarian services.

Mohammed also thanked the delegation for the support rendered to the needy patients and promised that the items would be used judiciously.(NAN)

