THE Anambra State Government has commended European Union, EU, /World Health Organisation, WHO, partnership during the just-concluded training on development of State Strategic Health Development Plan, SSHDP, 2020 Annual Operational Plan.

Dr. Vincent Okpala, Anambra State Health Commissioner, said during the conclusion of the four-day intensive healthcare training of officers in Awka that he was optimistic that state government’s investment in training on development of SSHDP Annual Operational Plan would help to build the needed assistance to the health sector in the state.

He explained that the ministry of health had a five-year state health development care plan from 2018 to 2020, which is known as the Strategic Development Plan.

“For you to go toward implementation, you have to have annual operational plan, so without operational plan, you cannot implement and we are very grateful to our partners.

“The EU/WHO are our implementing partners, who came in to help in strengthening our healthcare system.

“We approached them to help us to fund this training and they helped us.

“What you see today is the last day of the four-Day intensive residential programme, involving directors and focal persons in the Ministry of Health.

“Facilitators that came from Abuja are all here to support us to develop a plan for the Ministry of Health and for healthcare of Anambra State running from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020,’’ Okpala noted.

“This is not just strategic plan because all activities that will happen in the Ministry of Health have been captured and costed.

“So, having such a plan is now an implementation manual for us from January 1, once we enter January 1, it will be a new dawn in healthcare in the state.

“If fully implemented as planned, we are going to have a strengthened healthcare system in Anambra. This will become a tradition in the state going forward,’’ he added.

The commissioner said the ministry was planning based on what they had, as well as making advocacies to the governor so as to see how they could improve on the workforce.

“We have service delivery, health finance management system, health information, access to essential medicines, leadership and governance.

“All these systematic areas are covered in this annual operation plan.

“When it comes to manpower, it’s a work in progress because we understand that in an era of building resources, it is difficult to get all that we want,” he said.

He noted that Gov. Willie Obiano is committed to improving healthcare in the state as well as getting the right workforce that would help to deliver the annual operational plans in the health sector.

