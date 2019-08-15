THE Anambra State Government is collaborating with UNICEF to stem maternal mortality rate and boost Child Immunisation in Idemili North Local Government Area,LGA.

Chineze George-Ileka, UNICEF Desk Officer, Ministry of Information

and Public Enlightenment said this during an appraisal meeting with

Community Volunteer Mobilisers, VCMs, at Ogidi, Idemili North LGA.

“UNICEF works with money donated by individuals to provide the basic

needs of communities.

“You are, therefore, engaged to train the women, especially the pregnant

ones on need to access health facilities for antenatal and post

natal cares,” she remarked.

She emphasized that the meeting was a quarterly event and an avenue

for volunteers’ appraisal at ensuring life-saving for pregnant mothers

and child immunisation.

“It is also to ensure that pregnant mothers always attend antenatal; take

routine drugs, check HIV status every 6 months at health centres and

after delivery, advise them to immunise their babies,” she said.

She issued forms to the VCMS to enable them do the work

The first form comprised a number of pregnant women spoken with

during the month, followed by VCM’s reporting tool, a follow up

of immunisation of children in communities and period of time

when mother was visited and engaged.

She educated the volunteers on how to mark the three new forms with

the signatory of stakeholders from the communities.

Remigus Obi, Chief Orientation Mobilisation Officer, noted that the

exercise was an orientation programme from the Federal Government

in partnership with the state on re-echoing essential family practices.

Dr. Afam Anaeme, State Aids Programme Coordinator, expressed

happiness on the efforts of the volunteers in local government

councils.

Anaeme said that the results of the number of women that attend

antenatal care in Onitsha North LGA was 72.4 percent, Onitsha South

was 54.5 percent, while Awka South was 46.5 percent and Idemili

North was down by 17.9 percent.

He enjoined Idemili North volunteers to work harder to meet up with

their counterparts.

– Aug. 15, 2019 @ 18:58 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)