THE Anambra State Government is collaborating with UNICEF to stem maternal mortality rate and boost Child Immunisation in Idemili North Local Government Area,LGA.
Chineze George-Ileka, UNICEF Desk Officer, Ministry of Information
and Public Enlightenment said this during an appraisal meeting with
Community Volunteer Mobilisers, VCMs, at Ogidi, Idemili North LGA.
“UNICEF works with money donated by individuals to provide the basic
needs of communities.
“You are, therefore, engaged to train the women, especially the pregnant
ones on need to access health facilities for antenatal and post
natal cares,” she remarked.
She emphasized that the meeting was a quarterly event and an avenue
for volunteers’ appraisal at ensuring life-saving for pregnant mothers
and child immunisation.
“It is also to ensure that pregnant mothers always attend antenatal; take
routine drugs, check HIV status every 6 months at health centres and
after delivery, advise them to immunise their babies,” she said.
She issued forms to the VCMS to enable them do the work
The first form comprised a number of pregnant women spoken with
during the month, followed by VCM’s reporting tool, a follow up
of immunisation of children in communities and period of time
when mother was visited and engaged.
She educated the volunteers on how to mark the three new forms with
the signatory of stakeholders from the communities.
Remigus Obi, Chief Orientation Mobilisation Officer, noted that the
exercise was an orientation programme from the Federal Government
in partnership with the state on re-echoing essential family practices.
Dr. Afam Anaeme, State Aids Programme Coordinator, expressed
happiness on the efforts of the volunteers in local government
councils.
Anaeme said that the results of the number of women that attend
antenatal care in Onitsha North LGA was 72.4 percent, Onitsha South
was 54.5 percent, while Awka South was 46.5 percent and Idemili
North was down by 17.9 percent.
He enjoined Idemili North volunteers to work harder to meet up with
their counterparts.
– Aug. 15, 2019 @ 18:58 GMT |