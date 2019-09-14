THE Anambra State Commissioner for Health, Vincent Okpala, says the state will continue to partner Igbo union in Belgium in providing quality healthcare service delivery in the state.

Okpala said this during a visit to Enugwu-Ukwu General Hospital, Njikoka Local Government Area, LGA, to monitor the free medical treatment on patients by a team of Belgian doctors on medical outreach.

The team had commenced a two-week free medical services sponsored by Igbo indigenes based in Belgium.

The commissioner commended the union for attracting the Belgian Doctors to offer free medical services to Anambra people.

He said he was elated over the union’s determination, commitment to ensure that the medical outreach was successful.

“It is a thing of joy and exciting to see you people in Anambra. I must say that Igbo spirit keeps running supreme anywhere you are in the world.

“You keep thinking of your home; that defines an Igboman, I must commend you for continued partnership.

“Having our brothers here, coming together organising our people in Belgium and thinking about what they can give and they think about our great state.

“I know it must have been a lot of struggle to do this. I don’t think it’s because they have a lot, but because of the spirit of giving in you.

“We are very thankful to what you have done here. This is in line with the vision of Gov. Willie Obiano’s administration that is doing a lot in the health sector of the state,’’ he said.

The commissioner urged them to feel at home, that the state government would provide enabling environment for the medical team to have a good stay.

Okpala urged others in the Diaspora to borrow a leaf from this group and enjoined to key into the new Health Insurance Scheme of the state government.

He pleaded with them to adopt people in their communities into the health insurance scheme so that they would be provided sustainable healthcare interventions.

Ezeigbo, Igbo Union, Belgium, Eme-Owen Okechukwu, said the union decided to give back to the society starting with Anambra while other states would follow later.

Okechukwu said they were in the state to support and to complement the good works of Gov. Obiano, especially in the health sector.

Dr. Pol Collens, a General Practitioner from Belgium, said he was impressed at the warm reception accorded them by Ndi Anambra.

He assured that two of the doctors would stay back to monitor the progress of recovery of those that had undergone surgery.

Esther Ojiula, a beneficiary of the free service, affirmed that she did not pay anything for all the services she received.

She thanked the group for organising the outreach services, which helped those that could not afford medical bills to access quality healthcare.

