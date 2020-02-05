THE Anambra Health Commissioner, Vincent Okpala, has commended the Tuberculosis (TB) End Review Team on their successful three-day study to assess the performance of the programmes in the state.

Okpala made the commendation when the team visited him to give a report of their findings from the field.

He praised them for carrying out their job successfully; coming up with relevant observations and recommendations to help the state to improve on TB services.

He assured them that their observations and recommendations would be considered in order that the state would continue to maintain first top position in TB case findings and treatment in Nigeria.

Presenting the report to the commissioner, the World Health Organisation, WHO, Consultant, Isaya Jelly, on behalf of the team, narrated their observations in the field.

“There are existence of TB structures both at state and local government levels with adequate manpower and well-defined job description.

“Our current TB case findings in the LGA include active case searches in markets, Churches and community outreaches.

“We discovered that there is no incinerator at TB treatment centre at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, NAUTH, Neni,’’ he said.

Isaya explained that there was need for training support among healthcare workers in the state.

The Team also made recommendations for improved support for free X-ray diagnostics services for children, increased awareness of TB through Radio and TV jingles.

They also recommended adequate funding for TB programmes in the state.

– Feb. 5, 2020 @ 10:45 GMT |

